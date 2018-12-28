LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 57-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Westport Road early Friday.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Joseph Koontz of Louisville. He died of multiple blunt force trauma.
LMPD spokesman Officer Lamont Washington says the crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Westport Road and Goose Creek Road.
That's when Washington said Koontz "darted across the road against the green light in the crosswalk and was struck and killed."
Washington says investigators initially believed the Koontz may have been hit by more than one vehicle, but no longer believe that's the case after reviewing surveillance footage from businesses in the area.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and is not expected to face charges.
"The pedestrian was at fault in this because he ran against a green light," Washington said.
Police say drivers as well as pedestrians need to use caution when crossing busy intersections, especially when it's dark and raining.
"When it’s pouring down rain, we know that everybody wants to get there quick, but the crosswalks are there for a reason, the crossing signals are there for a reason," Washington said.
"When vehicles are traveling at a high rate of speed, even if they’re traveling the speed limit, when it's raining and conditions are bad, they don’t have a chance to stop often times."
All lanes of Westport Road and Goose Creek Road were closed while the LMPD traffic unit completed its investigation.
Although police are not looking for anyone else involved in the crash, they are interested in interviewing any witnesses.
If you were on Westport Road and Goose Creek Road around 7 a.m. and saw what happened, you're asked to call the LMPD tipline at 574-LMPD.
