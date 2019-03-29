LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after the car he was driving slammed into a business in Sellersburg.
Sellersburg Police say the man was driving south on US 31, when he mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes at the intersection of East Utica Street. That's when the car went out of control, clipped a building, and crashed into Sandi's Classic Clocks at 117 East Utica Street.
The crash left a gaping hole in the business, and one of the vehicle's tires also flew off during the crash.
Police say the driver had to be cut out of the car, but sustained only minor injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.