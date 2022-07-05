LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three adults and a juvenile are in the hospital, some "in critical condition," after they were hit by a vehicle in downtown Louisville Tuesday evening, according to Metro Police.
Just before 8 p.m. at 2nd and East Market streets in downtown Louisville, "multiple" pedestrians were hit by a car, Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said in a statement.
Three adults and a juvenile were transported to local hospitals. Ruoff said "it appears several were in critical condition." The extent of the individuals' injuries is unknown at this time.
Ruoff said an individual had been detained in connection with the incident. That person, later identified as the adult male driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrians, was taken into custody and will be charged, "as impairment is a factor," Ruoff said. He was being transported to Metro Corrections just before 10 p.m. and had not yet been booked.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
This story may be updated.
