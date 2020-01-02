LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say three drug dealers were using abandoned properties for their own personal storehouses of drugs and guns.
According to arrest reports, 34-year-old Darreal Forest, 32-year-old Rayshawn Lee and 27-year-old Adrian Walker were all taken into custody on Monday.
Police say they were aware that the men were trafficking in narcotics and marijuana -- and that they had guns. They also received a tip that the men were storing drugs and guns in abandoned properties adjacent to their own.
On Monday, police searched three properties, including a home on Elliott Avenue near South 24th Street, and a home on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard near South 26th Street. After searching the three properties, police say they found crack cocaine, marijuana, five handguns (one of which was stolen) and three long guns.
All three of the men were arrested and charged with -- among other things-- complicity to trafficking in cocaine, complicity to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.