LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man got drunk, then rear-ended a car before firing shots at it.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Diego Torres admitted to having a few drinks at a restaurant before continuing to drink at a gentleman's club on Poplar Level Road.
Police say that, as Torres was leaving, he got into an argument with another person.
According to the arrest report, Torres says he rear-ended that person's car on the road. When that car started following him, Torres told officers he shot at the car because he feared for his life.
Torres is charged with DUI, wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.
