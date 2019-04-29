LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspected drunk driver is expected to face several charges after police say he smashed his car into the side of Scottsburg High School, in Scottsburg, Indiana, leaving a large hole in the side of the building.
According to a statement from the Scottsburg Police Department, officers were called to the school on Sunday, just after 3:30 a.m., after someone reported that a car had hit the school.
When officers arrived, they found a car with significant front-end damage driving across the grassy area of the school.
That vehicle was driven by Charles S. Baker II, according to police.
When officers tried to stop him, Baker allegedly took off, driving northbound on U.S. 31. He then turned onto SR 56 west, where officers were able to box him in.
Police say Baker sustained injuries from the pursuit, and was drunk when they pulled him from the vehicle. He was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital for treatment, then transferred to the University of Louisville Hospital.
The extent of his injuries is not known.
Police say they plan to charge Baker with leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
