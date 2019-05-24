LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man has been arrested after he robbed an 87-year-old woman in broad daylight outside a Louisville fast food restaurant.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just before noon in the parking lot of the Popeye's at 7528 Dixie Highway, near Greenwood Road.
Police say the elderly woman was leaving the restaurant and walking to her car, when 41-year-old Cory Knight started following her. He then allegedly grabbed her purse and shoved her to the ground.
An off-duty Louisville Metro Corrections officer saw it happen and chased Knight through the parking lot. That officer was able to subdue Knight until LMPD officers arrived.
The woman suffered a scrape to her elbow and pain to her arm.
Police say Knight called a friend and told them he was being arrested and that he'd just robbed a lady.
He was charged with first-degree robbery. Knight is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
