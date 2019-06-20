LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Elizabethtown woman had an unsettling experience Tuesday afternoon, when she awoke at home to find a stranger on the couch with her.
According to an arrest report, 40-year-old Stephen Lindsey entered the home on Robina Court, near the intersection of Ruby Drive and Woodland Drive in Elizabethtown. As the woman was sleeping, police say he moved her feet to make room for him to sit on the couch with her.
The woman then woke up, and says Lindsey told her he was "horny and armed."
The woman says she got up and left, but Lindsey followed her. She made it to her car and called police.
When police arrived, Lindsey was still standing next to the woman's vehicle, according to the arrest report. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was having trouble keeping his balance.
He claimed to know the woman, but when police asked him her name, he allegedly said, "I kept trying to get her to give me her name, but she wouldn't."
The woman told police she didn't know Lindsey.
Lindsey was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication and criminal trespassing.
