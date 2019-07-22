LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a shooting that killed a 14-year-old in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Friday was accidental.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Matthew Sanders confirmed the determination on July 22 in an email.
Police had said earlier that the teenager died after he was shot by a family member.
The shooting happened July 19, near the intersection of West Kentucky and South 32nd Streets, at about 9:45 a.m.
"When officers arrived, they did locate a 14-year old male inside the home, that had apparently been shot," said Dwight Mitchell, LMPD Spokesperson.
"He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene."
Mitchell added at the time that police were not looking for suspects.
"At this time we feel we have all the persons that are involved," he said on Friday. "We are interviewing them now at this point. It’s a very tragic thing that has happened here, and we’re continuing the investigation."
Neighbors said they saw it as another tragedy.
"That baby did not deserve it, he deserves to be out here playing and going to school and getting an education," said Ashley Lanham, who is a neighbor.
Lanham and a lot of her neighbors are grieving with the family of the 14-year old victim.
She said, "I feel so much pain and hurt for the little boy who is gone. I feel sorry for the family."
