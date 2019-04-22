LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort man has been arrested after police say he tried — and failed — to kill a man before biting an officer in the neck.
According to a news release, the incident took place Friday night near Brighton Park in Frankfort. Police were sent there after someone reported that a man in a gray Chevy Impala had driven onto the curb and was sitting in front of the business. While en route to the scene, officers were then told that the man had gotten out of his car and was fighting with another man.
Police say the suspect, who was later identified as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams, took a gun from the victim's vehicle and pointed at the man and his girlfriend, saying that he would kill the man. But police say when he pulled the trigger, the gun wouldn't fire, because the safety was on.
That's when police arrived on the scene. According to the news release, Williams got back in his car, tossed the gun out the window and sped away, nearly hitting several pedestrians in his attempt to get away.
Police say they pursued Williams onto Versailles Road, where he intentionally hit a Franklin County Sheriff's Department cruiser.
He eventually crashed his car into a fence in an empty field near Bypass Plaza Drive.
According to the news release, Williams then got out of his car and tried to run away. Police say he punched and kicked several officers, scratching two officers' faces and biting one officer in the neck.
Police say they had to use a taser and pepper spray on Williams before they were finally able to get him under control.
Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, several counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, first-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking of a firearm, third-degree assault of a police officer, tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
He is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.