LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say the gunman who shot and killed a man in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday night was already on house arrest for another shooting.
Those who live on Pixley Way said they will never forget the frantic cries of a woman in distress, screaming that her boyfriend had been shot.
"She was just screaming, 'Somebody help me!'" said one neighbor who chose to remain anonymous.
"She was screaming, 'Help me! Help me!' Somebody was shot," another said.
"Like bloody murder screams, like, like she was terrified," a third added.
Police say it was a bloody murder that happened at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Tayshon Caudell, 18, is now charged with the crime. Court records say Caudell admitted to his involvement, saying he and another man tried to buy marijuana using fake money. That purchase ended in gunfire. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 23-year-old Carlos Catalan was shot. He was later rushed to University Hospital, where he died.
Witnesses say that screaming woman was Catalan's girlfriend, and she told police Caudell and his accomplice tried to rob Catalan.
"When I went up to the car and saw the guy in the driver's seat slumped over, obviously, and she said he'd been shot," a neighbor said.
Neighbors didn't want to speak on camera or identify themselves given that there is a second suspect still on the run.
One woman, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) who wanted to remain anonymous, said she tried to save Catalan's life.
"I called 911 and asked the neighbor to call the neighbor to go get a towel so I could compress the would," she said.
Police say Caudell was already on home incarceration, charged with assault for a shooting that took place in November. An LMPD spokesman confirmed Caudell's was wearing a GPS tracker, and it tracked him to the scene of the murder in Newburg.
A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf in court Wednesday morning. A judge set his bond at $1 million.
"It's just a scary thing to happen on a quiet street, you know?" the CNA said.. "We've never had anything like this happen, so it's pretty terrifying."
Anyone with any information on the second suspect is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
