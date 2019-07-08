LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardinsburg, Kentucky man is accused of falsely claiming to be an undercover sheriff's deputy.
According to an arrest report, police stopped 39-year-old Gerald Tabor on Bardstown Road early Monday morning.
The report does not indicate why Tabor was stopped, but says there were warrants for his arrest.
Police say Tabor did not have identification on him, but he did provide officers with a name, date of birth and social security number. That information was false, according to police.
According to the arrest report, Tabor eventually claimed to be a deputy with the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Department who was working undercover. But police say the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Department denied any affiliation with Tabor.
Tabor was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer and giving an officer false identifying information.
Police say he later apologized for giving them a false identity.
