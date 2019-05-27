LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a homeless man was arrested over the weekend after he attacked a man.
According to an arrest report, the victim said he was sleeping in a camp near Mockingbird Valley and I-71, when he awoke to find three men attacking him.
The victim told police one of the men had a machete and another man had a stick. The men stole his guitar.
Police say the victim suffered head injuries and a serious injury to his leg.
According to an arrest report, police found 38-year-old Christopher Grammer in the woods nearby with blood on his shoes and pants. When confronted, he allegedly told officers that the victim came at him with a machete and he had to defend himself with a pitchfork -- but police say Grammer had no injuries.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
