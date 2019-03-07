LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana mother arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter appeared to be intoxicated and had "no concept of time" when officers found her, court documents state.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59, 36-year-old Rachel McAfee was found at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday after a witness spotted her SUV.
When officers arrived, they say her car wasn't running, the vehicle was out of gas and the battery was dead.
Her baby daughter, Emma, was on the passenger side floorboard, "cold to the touch." She was pronounced dead a few minutes later. Court documents indicate a doctor who examined Emma found "signs consistent with cold-related deaths."
Police say the temperature at the time was 9 degrees.
Officers allegedly found a bottle of rum inside the vehicle. Court documents indicate McAfee appeared to be drunk, and was experiencing "short-term memory loss about the death of her child" and had "no concept of time."
McAfee was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was being treated for frostbite.
Police say when they found her and the baby, her vehicle was a few blocks away from her in-laws' home.
McAfee and her daughter were reported missing on Monday. Her husband said his wife was supposed to drop Emma off at her in-laws' house so she could go to "an intervention concerning her excessive drinking" later that morning. She never showed up for the meeting, however, and her husband couldn't contact her.
McAfee's husband said his wife struggled with drinking and sometimes hid bottles of vodka around the house. He told investigators that she was "known to drink alcohol until she passes out," court documents said.
Her husband also said Emma didn't make it to her last scheduled doctor's appointment on Feb. 22 because his wife had consumed too much alcohol and passed out.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.