LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a 2-year-old boy in central Indiana died after he found his mom's unsecured gun and shot himself.
The boy died at the scene.
Acccording to a report by Fox 59, it happened Thursday morning on Kitchen Road, just south of East Centenary Road, in Mooresville, Indiana.
Mooresville is located about 20 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
Captain Brent Worth of the Morgan County Sheriff's Department says the boy's mother called police at about 6:30 a.m.
Worth said they believe it was an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.
According to the initial reports, the mother and toddler were "house-sitting" for relatives.
"The child located his mother's unsecured handgun, which accidentally discharged, resulting in a fatal injury. The death is currently under investigation by the Morgan County Crimes Task Force," a press release from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office stated.
Worth said the parents are cooperating with investigators, and the death remains under investigation.
