LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Indiana, say they were able to solve a burglary quickly after the suspect left his wallet at the crime scene.
According to a news release, the incident took place on Tuesday just before 8 a.m.
Police say they were sent to a home on Pearl Street in Columbus, after someone reported a burglary there.
When they arrived, the homeowner said someone broke into his detached garage overnight and stole $4,000 worth of tools and other property.
The homeowner said he also found a wallet belonging to 24-year-old Chaz G. Berger, near the garage.
Police say they found Berger later in the day passed out inside a truck in the parking garage of Cambridge Square Apartments in Columbus. Inside the truck, police could see some of the stolen tools.
Berger was arrested and charged with burglary. He is currently being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.
