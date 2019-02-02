LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police have arrested a Columbus man authorities say fired a weapon into a bedroom where two children were sleeping.
Police arrested 19-year-old Nicholas Wright on Wednesday.
According to Fox59, Wright is a Bartholomew County corrections officer.
Officials say the shooting happened on Jan. 11. Police say Wright fired the weapon from inside his home and the bullet went through the window of his home and entered his neighbor's home.
Authorities say the bullet went into a bedroom where two children were sleeping and became lodged in a child's toy.
According to police, Wright altered the scene in an effort to cover up the shooting, and also lied to investigators.
Detectives arrested Wright on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice.
He's being held at the Bartholomew County Jail.
His current employment status with the jail is not known.
