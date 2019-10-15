LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was arrested in Scott County, Indiana, last week after he traded cigarettes for sexual favors from underage girls.
According to court documents, Indiana State Police were first alerted to the crime by a representative from the Scott County Department of Child Services.
Police say they interviewed two girls -- a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old -- who admitted to engaging in sex acts with 20-year-old Damian Collins.
Police say the 13-year-old admitted to two sexual encounters with Collins. In one case, she said she performed a sex act on him on July 4 in his home. During that incident, she said Collins gave her five or six packs of cigarettes in exchange for the favor.
She said the other incident took place in June, during the weekend of the Lexington Old Settlers Days festival. She said she engaged with sexual behavior with him on a bridge on Main Street in Lexington, Indiana.
Police say they also arrested a second suspect, 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. According to court documents, Alexander is accused of engaging in sexual relations with the same 13-year-old girl while among haystacks during the same Lexington Old Settlers Days festival.
At the same time, police say Collins was engaging in sexual relations with the 12-year-old girl.
Both men are facing felony charges. Collins is charged with three counts of child molestation. Alexander is charged with one count.
