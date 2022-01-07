LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man reportedly told police he had been trying to slowly poison his 51-year-old wife to death, according to a report by FOX 59.
It happened in Wayne County, Indiana, in the east central part of the state, near the border with Ohio.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to East Wallace Road in Wayne County on Monday to check on a resident's welfare. At the scene, the 51-year-old woman allegedly told police that her husband, 69-year-old Alfred Ruf, was trying to poison her.
Ruf was questioned by police and reportedly admitted to giving his wife an unknown substance, knowing it would eventually kill her.
Ruf's wife was hospitalized on several occasions in 2021, which police believe was a result of the ongoing poisoning by her husband. Samples of the substance Ruf used on his wife were collected by authorities and are being examined.
Police stated two other persons of interest are being sought in connection with this case. The sheriff's department did not comment further, however, on what these two individuals' alleged roles in the poisoning plot might be.
Ruf was arrested by Wayne County deputies and is behind bars at the Wayne County Jail. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, a Level 2 felony.
