LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say an Indiana State Police trooper was shot in his own home -- and suspect accused of pulling the trigger is his own son.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59, it happened just after 11 p.m. at a home in Granger, Indiana.
Police say Indiana State Police Trooper Matt Makowski was shot in the lower body and is in "semi-stable" condition in the Intensive Care Unit at an Indiana hospital.
Makowski's juvenile son was detained after police conducted several interviews and collected evidence from the scene. He is currently being held at a Juvenile Justice Center.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.