LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old Indiana woman is facing several charges after she led police on a high-speed chase while trying to avoid a traffic stop.
According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper on patrol in Vigo County, in western Indiana, spotted Jillian Anderson in a red Jeep Cherokee around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Police say the trooper pulled her over because he knew she was wanted on a warrant. Although she came to a complete stop, she took off after the trooper got out and approached her vehicle.
The chase continued on US 41, and through several city streets, and police say Anderson ran stop signs and drove through several yards causing damage.
The chase reached speeds of 90 miles an hour, before Anderson lost control while trying to turn into an alley on Garfield Avenue and crashed into an abandoned building.
Police say they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the Jeep. Anderson faces a long list of charges including dealing in methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, drug possession, and reckless driving.
