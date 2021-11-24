LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indianapolis are searching for an armed carjacker who they say attacked a woman outside of an assisted living center in broad daylight on the city's southeast side.
Fortunately, police say the woman was able to give them a clear clue to work with, according to a report by FOX 59.
"I was just in shock, but I was really scared," Megan Whisler said. "Really, really scared."
She was sitting in her 2005 Ford Five Hundred around 10 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of an assisted living center while her mom was inside visiting a relative. Within minutes of her arrival, a stranger armed with a gun approached the driver's side window.
"I couldn't even form a thought," Whisler said. "So I turned off my car, and he said, 'Scoot over.' I think he wanted me to get in the passenger's seat. Don't know if he was up to something more sinister, or if he just wanted me to not make a scene and not scream. But I didn't want to go anywhere with him."
Instead, she got out of the car and gave him the keys.
"And he just snatched my phone out of my hand and he got in my car," Whisler said. "And I literally just watched him."
The man then took off in her car.
When police investigated, they tracked Whisler's phone and found it about 15 minutes away. The suspect threw it out in a neighborhood.
However, Whisler said once she got her phone back, she realized the suspect left a big clue on it.
"I looked and was like, 'Oh my God,'" she said. "That's the person that literally robbed me today and took my car."
The photo above was on Whisler's phone when she got it back. She thinks her phone was making a noise as she was pinging it after the carjacking. She figures the sound might have scared him, and when he grabbed the phone to investigate, he accidentally snapped a selfie.
Daniel Rosenberg with Crime Stoppers knows carjackings have been on the rise in Indianapolis.
"We need to make sure somebody like this isn't wandering around our streets," he said.
Whisler said she isn't worried about her car or the belongings inside it. She said she just wants the carjacker stopped before he strikes again.
"I consider myself very lucky that I made it away with my life and everything that he took is replaceable," she said. "Who's to say the next time he does this it's not the same outcome?"
Investigators said it's too early to say if the suspect is connected to other carjackings or other crimes in the area.
If you recognize the man in the picture or the car, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.
