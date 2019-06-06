LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown are asking for the public's help to find a special needs stroller and car seat stolen from a vehicle.
The stroller and car seat were made for a young boy named Axson, who suffers from autoimmune disorder.
Police say thieves stole the vehicle containing the equipment sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Officers were able to use GPS tracking to locate the vehicle, which had been abandoned off Rangeland Road. Both the stroller and car seat were missing, however.
Police say the value of the specialized equipment is estimated to be more than $6,000, but, to Axson, its worth cannot be estimated. The equipment is "important and necessary for Axson to enjoy any type of trip in a vehicle or out with his family."
The Convaid Cruiser stroller is valued at $2,000 and has a serial number of CX14T-11973.
The Inspired by Drive Spirit APS car seat is described as green in color. No serial number is available. It is valued at $4,000.
Anyone with any information on the theft, or the location of the equipment, is asked to call police at (502) 267-0503, or email police by CLICKING HERE.
Axson has a special relationship with the Jeffersontown Police Department. Last Christmas, he met Officer Rick Burns at a Christmas event the city held.
"Officer Burns left an impression on the young man by taking the time to show him his cruiser, let him sit in the driver's seat and hang out," states a Facebook post by the agency.
In January, when the boy's mother contacted police to tell them that he was expected to undergo surgery to fix a tethered spinal cord and remove five tumors, police were dispatched on a special run. In order to cheer Axson up, several of the Jeffersontown Police Department's midwatch officers showed up at his house, "brought some goodies, and more importantly, made him smile."
The boy's mother later expressed her thanks in a message to the police department:
"A little about our son: he is 4 and has an autoimmune system disorder that keeps him sick a lot, in and out of the hospital," she wrote. "His body has a hard time fighting infections. Tomorrow his spinal surgery is to fix his tethered cord and they will be removing five tumors from his spine."
"He is still excited about your officers coming to see him," she added. "Thank you again. This means the world to him and my husband and myself that your officers took time out of their nights to bring a smile to our little boy's face."
