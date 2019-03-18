LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Oldham County say over a dozen juveniles have been charged in connection with the theft of approximately 80 street signs that were stolen last year.
According to a news release from the Oldham County Police Department, the thefts were the result of a "challenge" that appeared on the popular social media site SnapChat. The challenge urged Oldham County students to steal or remove street signs and post their actions on social media in the form of images or videos.
Police say a tip from Crime Stoppers led them to get search warrants for students' social media accounts. Police say they found pictures of stolen street signs, as well as video of at least one juvenile ripping a street sign off its post.
Police also found text messages between students that referenced stolen signs, according to the news release.
The Oldham County Road Department estimates that, to date, 60-70 street signs have been replaced as a result of the thefts, at a cost of approximately $3,000 and 30 man-hours.
“Missing street signs present a dangerous situation for people in the community.” - Oldham Co. judge exec. David Voegele pic.twitter.com/qt7GEzYQDL— Jessica Bard (@JessBardReports) March 18, 2019
In total, police believe 31 juveniles in Oldham County were either directly involved in the crimes, or were aware of the crimes.
Police have charged 18 juveniles with theft by unlawful taking under $500 and third-degree criminal mischief.
Police say they don't expect any additional charges.
