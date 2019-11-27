LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two K-9s helped officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department make a big drug arrest in Louisville's Greenwood neighborhood.
Police arrested Mark Ray, 30, in the 7800 block of Texlyn Court in south Louisville on Thursday, Nov. 21. An arrest report said officers saw Ray put a bag in the trunk of his car. When he started to drive away, he was pulled over.
Police said they found around 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 560 ecstasy pills, marijuana and a handgun. K-9 officers Franklin and Yuma are being credited for helping find the drugs.
Ray is facing several drug trafficking charges.
