LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in Bourbon County, Kentucky after authorities say he had sexual contact with a 5-year-old.
According to WKYT, 30-year-old Brandon Woodall had sexual contact with the victim several times between June and September of this year. WKYT reports that the victim described to officials several different sex acts that Woodall committed.
A warrant says Woodall admitted to having sexual contact with the victim on more than one occasion.
An attorney for Woodall released the following statement:
“Mr. Woodall has made absolutely no admission of guilt and vehemently denies all of the allegations against him. Mr. Woodall looks very much forward to the truth coming to light in the coming days and weeks.”
Woodall is charged with sexual abuse.
He is being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
