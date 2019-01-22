LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman arrested on a warrant tried to escape from a Louisville Metro Police vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash into a pole.
Police say the incident took place just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, in a rear alley near the intersection of West Madison Street and South 27th Street. It is an area "known for the sale of illegal narcotics," according to an arrest report.
Police say 21-year-old Jessica Ande was in the alley for a short time and then left. As police approached her, she took off running, but police stopped her after a brief chase.
She initially gave officers a false name of Brittany Lucas, according to the report. But police say they discovered her true identity -- and that there was a warrant for her arrest in Indiana.
Police say she was then handcuffed and placed in the front passenger seat of an unmarked LMPD vehicle. But on the way to Louisville Metro Corrections, police say the vehicle stopped at a stoplight near the corner of South 7th Street and West Chestnut Street.
That's when, according to the arrest report, Ande slipped out of one of her handcuffs, took off her seat belt, opened the car door and tried to run.
The detective jumped over the center console and tried to capture her. At the time, the car was in gear and rolled into a pole.
Police say Ande and the officer fought in the middle of the street, with Ande throwing kicks and punches at the officer.
She was eventually recaptured. Police say they also found a small baggie of crack cocaine near her.
Ande was eventually taken to Louisville Metro Corrections. She is charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault, third-degree escape, second-degree disorderly conduct, fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree criminal mischief, identity theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
