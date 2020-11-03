LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a child predator has been taken off the streets, after investigators found a stash of child pornography inside a Louisville home that included hundreds of images and hours of video.
The discovery was made after police say the suspect was found with explosive devices, stalking one of his former victims.
According to court documents, 45-year-old Donnie Lee Elliott was arrested by the Hillview Police Department on Friday.
Hillview Police Chief Bill Mahoney says the case began back in September, when police were contacted by a woman who said she was being harassed by Elliott, who she said would repeatedly show up at her home and threaten her.
Mahoney said that after several repeat incidents, they were able to stop Elliott as he was fleeing the woman's home. Police found explosive devices inside Elliott's car, according to Mahoney, and federal investigators with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were contacted.
In late September, Elliott was charged with two counts of possession of a destructive or booby trap device, three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree stalking in connection with the incident.
But police say they were about to learn more about Elliott's behavior. Mahoney says shortly after that incident, someone came forward with a USB drive belonging to Elliott that contained child pornography. Police later searched Elliott's home in Fairdale, and found child pornography and videos on several USB drives and DVDs.
Mahoney estimates that investigators found roughly 400 images and 4-1/2 hours worth of videos, featuring "numerous" child victims.
"Some children in the videos are estimated as being as young as 8 or 9 years old," an arrest report states.
Mahoney says police went back and interviewed the woman Elliott had been stalking, and she admitted that she had been victimized by Elliott when she had been a juvenile.
According to an arrest report, police spoke with a victim of Elliott's who said he had given her a camcorder when she was a juvenile and asked her to record nude videos of herself and commit sexual acts on video inside a Hillview home. He also gave her a sex toy to use in the videos.
Police say they discovered a sex toy and camcorder in Elliott's home that matched the description given by the victim.
Elliott now faces 30 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in connection with that case.
But Mahoney says he believes there will be more charges in the near future, adding that he believes there are "numerous victims at this point."
"I feel confident that this has been going on for a number of years," he said.
Mahoney added that, in addition to the Hillview Police Department, the Louisville Metro Police Department, AFT and the Kentucky Attorney General's Office are now all involved in the investigation.
"In my opinion, I feel like this is a very significant case and I feel like we definitely got a predator off the street," Mahoney said.
Elliott remains in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
