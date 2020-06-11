LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been arrested after police said they were found in a car towing a stolen trailer.
According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday on North Third Street, near Withrow Court, in Bardstown.
Authorities say a Nelson County sheriff's deputy saw a black Ford Excursion pulling the stolen trailer. When the deputy tried to stop the driver by activating lights and sirens, the driver refused to stop, according to investigators.
Other officers joined in the pursuit. Investigators said that at one point, the driver of the Excursion, 29-year-old Christopher Gardner, of Louisville, swerved in an attempt to hit a Bardstown Police Department vehicle. Gardner also turned into the parking lot of an auto parts store and smashed into a Nelson County Sheriff's Office vehicle, according to investigators. Police said Gardner continued around the Nelson County Early Learning Center, where he then smashed into a parked vehicle.
Authorities said the trailer had been stolen a few minutes earlier from Mago Construction.
Gardner was arrested and charged with — among other things — fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, receipt of stolen property over $10,000, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, attempted assault 1st on a police officer.
Authorities say 31-year-old James K. Johnson, of La Grange, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was charged with complicity to fleeing or evading police, complicity to wanton endangerment, complicity to receipt of stolen property and complicity to criminal mischief.
Both men are currently being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.
