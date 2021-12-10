LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man was arrested after he was caught raping a woman under a train bridge.
According to court documents, 58-year-old Leonard Hamlett is charged with rape.
The incident took place on Thursday, just before 7:30 p.m., when officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to the intersection of Swan Street and East Breckinridge Street. Police say someone reported that a man was raping a woman under a nearby train bridge.
When officers arrived, they allegedly saw Hamlett on top of the woman, engaging in sexual intercourse.
Officers then identified themselves and shined a light on both Hamlett and the victim.
According to court documents, Hamlett had a knife in his left hand. The woman's pants were off and his pants were down around his ankles.
Police say when they asked the woman if the act was consensual, she said no and added that, "I was at knife point."
Hamlett claimed to have known the woman for 3 or 5 years, police say, but he called her "Melissa," and later, "Maria."
"Neither name is close to the real name of the victim," the arrest report states.
Hamlett was arrested by Louisville Metro Police. His current status is not immediately available, as there is no online record of him being booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.
The mugshot included with this report is from a previous arrest.
