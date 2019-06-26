LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say caused several thousands of dollars worth of damage when he broke into coin machines.
Thomas Lee, 33, was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 11000 block of Flowervale Lane near Dixie Highway.
Police say Lee was recorded on camera breaking into coin machines two different times during the month of June. Police say the thefts happened in the 8000 block of 3rd Street Road, near Outer Loop. According to an arrest report, Lee did more than $25,000 worth of damage to several coin machines.
Officials also say Lee took part in breaking into three units at the Public Storage facility, located at 5550 Greenbelt Highway, on June 14, 2019. Authorities say Lee and an accomplice gained access to the facility by jumping a fence and forcing a gate open.
Lee and the accomplice admitted to the thefts.
Lee is charged with theft, two counts of criminal mischief and three counts of burglary.
