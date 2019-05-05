LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say abused his 1-month-old son.
Anthony Trice, 26, was arrested on Saturday in the 700 block of West Ormsby Avenue, near South 7th Street.
According to an arrest report, Trice had been watching his child on Friday at his home in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Street, near South 11th Street.
Police say Trice was in a bedroom playing a video game and he started to lose the game. Trice became angry and threw the remote.
Authorities say he then hit the child in the head with his fist, which caused serious physical injury. After hitting the child, Trice then picked up his son to try and quiet the baby. According to police, while carrying his son into the kitchen, Trice dropped the baby, then picked him up, and continued to the kitchen to make a bottle.
Investigators say Trice brought the baby back into the bedroom and "propped him up in a seated position." Trice put a blanket in front of his son and placed the bottle into his mouth. He then left the baby alone and went into the bathroom, according to police. When he came back, he realized the baby was in distress and called 911.
Police say Trice gave officials a statement after he was read his Miranda Rights, which he waived.
The boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital and is in serious condition.
Trice is charged with first-degree criminal abuse.
