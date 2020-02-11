LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend and another man so severely that they were hospitalized pleaded not guilty to several charges Tuesday morning.
According to court documents, it happened Feb. 1 in the 5300 block of Rangeland Road. That's when police say 22-year-old Omega Gee, along with four to five other unnamed suspects, entered the apartment he shared with his ex-girlfriend and ordered a man inside with her to get out. Police say the man told Gee he would leave after retrieving property belonging to Gee's ex-girlfriend.
At that point, police say Gee left the apartment and returned with several other men. One of those men had a gun, police say, that was used to hit the man and woman. According to the arrest report, Gee held the man down in a chair while a group of men beat him "about the face and head with their fists, shoes/boots and the handgun." Police say the suspects also took $600 in cash from the victim.
When the former girlfriend tried to help, police say the men turned on her and beat her until she lost consciousness. The two victims finally made it to a nearby movie theater, where police were called.
Police say the man collapsed before officers arrived. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, with injuries to his face that will require reconstruction surgery. Police say he had to be put on a ventilator and required a tracheotomy. The was hospitalized with a broken nose, bruises, abrasions to the face and a torn rotator cuff.
Gee pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree assault and one count of robbery. No further information is available on the other suspects.
