LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man walked into a home in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood and robbed the people inside at gunpoint, ordering them to take off their clothes.
According to an arrest report, it happened just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, at a home on Euclid Avenue, near Montana Avenue.
Police say 27-year-old Lavon Brown entered the home with a gun and demanded everyone inside give him property and take off their clothes. He then allegedly fired a shot into the ceiling.
Police say there were two people on the upstairs floor whose lives were placed in jeopardy by the shot.
One of the people inside was able to get out of the home and call police, who soon arrived on the scene. Police say Brown tried to get away by climbing out onto the roof of the home and jumping to the ground, but he was quickly caught.
He's charged with five counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Brown is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
