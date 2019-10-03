LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he was responsible for two separate shootings.
Police say in one case, they believe 22-year-old Lacorey Scrivener shot a man because the man was taking too long at an ATM. In another case police say Scrivener shot the victim after that person cut him off in traffic.
According to arrest reports, the first shooting happened Sept. 27, just after 7 a.m. at an ATM on South 7th Street, near West Hill Street. Police say the victim told them Scrivener began arguing with him about the amount of time it was taking him to complete his transaction.
The victim said Scrivener started shooting at him as he drove away -- and he was hit in the ankle. His vehicle was also hit several times.
Louisville Metro Police say they were able to identify Scrivener through surveillance video.
The next day, on Sept. 28, Scrivener was allegedly involved in a separate shooting. According to Shively Police, it happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Van Hoose Road, near Western High School.
According to an arrest report, both Scrivener and a woman were driving in the area of Rockford Lane and Grandview Drive, when the woman allegedly cut Scrivener off.
Shively Police say the woman was in the process of making a Door Dash meal delivery, when both she and Scrivener were almost involved in a car crash. Police say Scrivener followed her to Van Hoose Road, where they got into an argument.
That's when, police say, Scrivener shot at the victim five times. Police say one of the bullets grazed her head.
That woman was hospitalized, but her injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
Scrivener later told police the victim showed a gun, but police say no gun was found in the victim's car when officers arrived.
Shively Police arrested Scrivener Oct. 2. According to the arrest report, he tried to hide the gun he used in the shooting under the passenger seat of his vehicle.
Scrivener is charged with two counts of first-degree assault in connection with the shootings. He pleaded not guilty in court Thursday, and is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
