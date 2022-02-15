LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police said he shot a man several times while he was looking for trash to scrap near Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
According to court documents, the incident happened early Saturday morning, just after midnight, in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Hackel Drive, near the intersection of the Greenbelt Highway and Lower Hunters Trace.
Police said 26-year-old William Mason lived it the apartment complex and was inside his car in the parking lot when the victim walked by.
The victim was walking through the parking lot, looking for trash to scrap, according to police.
Police said Mason and the victim, "have no relationship and have never met each other."
When the victim walked by Mason's car, he allegedly opened his car door and started shooting at the man, hitting him several times and severely injuring him.
The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.
The shooting was captured on video surveillance, according to police.
A warrant was issued for Mason's arrest and he was taken into custody Monday evening, according to court documents. He's charged with first-degree assault. He is also facing drug charges from an unrelated case.
Mason is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.