LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after police in Bullitt County said he shot a man twice while robbing him in his home last year.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Antevin Cater was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Hillview Police Department.
Police said the crime took place on Sept. 6, 2021, in Hillview. According to court documents, Cater and two juvenile accomplices forced the victim into his home at gunpoint.
Police said Cater "terrorized" the man while they went through his home looking for property to steal.
During the robbery, police said Cater shot the man twice, once in the leg and once in the chest, puncturing a lung.
A warrant was issued for Cater's arrest on Feb. 28, and he was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hillview Police Department.
He's charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping with Serious Physical Injury, first-degree Assault and Engaging in an Unlawful Transaction with a Minor. He's currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.