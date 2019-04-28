LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in a double shooting that happened in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Glenn Gholar, Jr., 38, was arrested on Friday around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of West Ormsby Avenue, near South 7th Street.
The shooting happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Larkwood Avenue, off West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to police.
A police report states that Gholar got into an argument with two victims over dog feces that had been left in a yard. Police say Gholar pulled out a gun and shot a female victim in the face and then shot a male victim several times.
Gholar then left the scene in a vehicle, and was stopped shortly after driving from the scene. Investigators say the gun was in plain sight in the vehicle.
Police say Gholar was a neighbor to at least one of the victims.
Both victims were treated for serious injuries, but are expected to survive.
Gholar is charged with assault.
