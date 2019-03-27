LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in the neck with a large hunting knife over the weekend.
According to police, it happened Sunday. Police say the victim lost a "large amount of blood" from a laceration after 41-year-old Aljermaine Foy stabbed him for winking at his girlfriend.
Foy was arrested on March 26. He is charged with attempted murder and assault.
The victim's current condition is not known.
Aljermaine's bond was set at $100,000 full cash.
