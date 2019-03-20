LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man they say stole a car at gunpoint.
Demetri Eaton, 25, was arrested Tuesday.
According to an arrest report, Eaton and an unidentified co-defendant, stole a car from a victim at gunpoint on Jan. 7, 2018.
Police say the incident happened at Shorty's, located at 1711 West Broadway.
Authorities say the victim parked in front of the business and exited the vehicle, which was a 2002 Lexus valued at $2,500. The victim left the car unlocked and running, according to police.
Investigators say as the victim came out of Shorty's, he was approached by Eaton and the co-defendant. The pair pulled out guns and demanded the victim's car, however the victim refused.
After refusing, police say the victim and the two suspects got into a physical fight. The victim was knocked back into the store.
Police say Eaton went inside and "physically escorted the victim out of the store." Eaton ordered the victim to get into his car, but the victim refused and another fight took place.
During the fight, police say the suspects took the victim's gun from his pocket. Eaton and the co-defendant also took $350 in cash from the victim.
Eaton then left the scene in the victim's vehicle. The second co-defendant also left the store in another vehicle that was driven by a third co-defendant, who was also unidentified.
Officials say the victim was not seriously hurt.
LMPD officers found the victim's car the next day.
The victim was able to positively identify Eaton. Authorities say the two knew each other, because they had gone to school together.
Eaton is charged with first-degree robbery.
