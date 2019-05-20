LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man took advantage of his elderly neighbor's illness by breaking into his home and stealing his property, while he was in the hospital.
According to an arrest warrant, 43-year-old Joshua Ward befriended the elderly man, who lived near his home on Briarcliff Road, just off of the Outer Loop.
In January, the elderly man was hospitalized.
Police say Ward responded by changing the locks on the man's door, going into his home and taking property, including tools, a stereo, a fish sonar, guns, a computer, a vacuum cleaner and various other valuables.
Police say he also took several credit cards belonging to his neighbor, and was using them to pay his own bills.
According to the arrest report, he ran up more than $25,000 worth of fraudulent charges -- and some of the purchases were caught on surveillance video.
The victim has since died.
Police say the man's relatives realized something was wrong when they saw his valuables listed for sale on social media. That's when they discovered that various property was missing from his home.
A warrant was issued for Ward's arrest on Friday, and he was taken into custody on Saturday. He's charged with knowingly exploiting an adult, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft by unlawful taking.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
