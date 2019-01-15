LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mom has been arrested weeks after police say she told her 13-year-old daughter to beat a woman with a baseball bat and smash her car windows.
The alleged incident took place on Nov. 11, on South Preston Street, near East St. Catherine Street.
Police say 26-year-old Courtney Parker got into an argument with a woman, spit on her, then got into a physical fight with her.
During the fight, police say Parker told her 13-year-old daughter to get a baseball bat and start beating the woman.
According to an arrest warrant, the child did just that, and the woman sustained minor injuries to her arms and torso.
At that point, the woman went home and called police.
But police say Parker and her daughter showed up at her home, banging on the door and demanding that she come out to fight.
Police say Parker's daughter, at her mother's instruction, smashed out the windows of the woman's car.
A warrant was issued for Parker's arrest on Friday, and she was taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police on Monday afternoon.
She is charged with second-degree assault, engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and criminal mischief.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
