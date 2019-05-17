LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teen has been arrested after authorities say he threatened to carry out a school shooting at Bullitt Central High School.
According to the Shepherdsville Police Department, police got a tip Thursday night that 18-year-old Sammy McKinsley Jr. made the threat on Instagram. That threat read in part, "Me n my 38 taken a trip to bullitt central n ets on my momma [EXPLETIVE] erybody dawg I'm rdy merk [EXPLETIVE] [EXPLETIVE] whateva [EXPLETIVE] anymore"
He added: "I got cash for who's tryin take me to bullitt cnettral toma"
Police say a family member and a friend of McKinsley's were able to confirm that the Instagram account did belonged to McKinsley.
At midnight, McKinsley was arrested and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Police say they had extra officers at Bullitt Central High School Friday as a precaution.
