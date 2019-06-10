LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested after authorities say she cashed several thousand dollars worth of fake checks.
Jessica Bryant, 35, was arrested on June 7. According to an arrest report, between March 5 and May 21 of this year, Bryant had at least 17 fake payroll checks in her possession.
Police say the checks were "created to appear to be payroll checks drawn off of different business accounts." These accounts included Kroger and Coca-Cola. Officials say Bryant cashed the checks at various Louisville area Kroger stores.
Investigators say Bryant illegally cashed at least 16 checks and received $18,443.44.
Bryant is charged with 17 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of theft by deception.
