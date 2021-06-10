LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Wednesday morning after police say she was found in a stolen box truck with suspected drugs and a folder containing stolen identities.
According to an arrest report, 41-year-old Kristin Caid, of Louisville, was spotted by West Buechel Police in the parking lot of Bow Tie Self Storage, near the intersection of Hikes Lane and Bashford Avenue, just after 11 a.m.
Police say she was seen in a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates. That vehicle had been reported stolen, according to court documents.
When officers confronted her, they found three glass methamphetamine pipes, as well as a small glass jar containing suspected meth.
Police say they also found a blue folder containing personal information belonging to people Caid did not know, including Social Security numbers, birth dates, names, addresses, PINs and checks.
Caid allegedly confessed to officers that she cashes fraudulent checks for accomplices.
She was arrested and charged with Engaging in Organized Crime, second-degree Forgery, Trafficking in Stolen Identities, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Receipt of Stolen Property.
Caid was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.
