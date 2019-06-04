LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say broke a window at a bank and exposed himself.
Dujan Burton, 54, was arrested on Monday.
According to an arrest report, officers were sent to the Stock Yards Bank & Trust, located at 214 South 5th Street on a report of a broken window.
Police say a witness stated that Burton had thrown a bottle of alcohol at the window, causing it to break. When officers arrived, several people confirmed the witness's statement.
Officials say witnesses at the scene also stated that Burton was at 5th and Jefferson Streets with his pants down, and that he was attempting to expose himself.
Authorities say Burton told officers he had been drinking at a mailbox. Burton was "slightly unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes," according to police.
The damage to the window totaled about $500.
After Burton was arrested and taken to Metro Corrections, authorities say he stated that he needed to use the bathroom. When he came out of the restroom, Burton had his shorts and boxers lowered, exposing himself to an officer.
Burton is charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and indecent exposure.
