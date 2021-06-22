LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Indiana, are looking for the person or people responsible for critically beating a man at a popular Indiana park Sunday evening.
According to a report by FOX 59, police said they were called to investigate a daylight disturbance at Lincoln Park at about 7:40 p.m.
Lt. Matt Harris said they believe the man was beaten with a baseball bat. He was flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. Now, police hope someone will come forward with information to help them make an arrest.
Harris said this incident happened near the playground, outside of the restrooms. The games Saturday were canceled due to bad weather. So fewer people were at the park to hear or see this altercation.
At this time, police are still investigating whether there is an ongoing threat to the public.
If you have any information that could help police make an arrest, call Columbus police at 812-376-2631.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.