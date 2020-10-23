LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a southern Indiana man crashed a stolen vehicle into a car and stabbed the other driver, who was flown to an Indianapolis hospital.
Police said the suspect, whom they have not yet identified, crashed the vehicle in Columbus, Indiana, at about 6:30 a.m. Friday and then attacked a female driving the other car.
Police said on Facebook that when officers arrived on the scene, which is near the hospital, they saw the suspect running away.
Officers helped the victim, who was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where she was in stable condition.
Police found the suspect hiding outside of a nearby residence and took him into custody.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.