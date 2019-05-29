LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man has died after he was shot Wednesday morning in the Portland neighborhood.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the shooting was reported shortly after 11:45 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North 26th Street and Crop Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Mitchell said he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, but he ultimately died from his injuries.
