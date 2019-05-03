LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a crash in a construction zone on Dixie Highway, but police say he was injured before he wrecked his car.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says in a release that the crash happened at Dixie and Algonquin Parkway about 11 a.m. Friday.
Officers investigating the accident found a red car that had crashed into several vehicles. But Mitchell says the driver had been involved in what he calls "a prior altercation with other individuals" where he suffered serious injuries that appear to be a factor in his death.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into what happened before the traffic crash, but police say there are no suspects from the fight where the man was injured.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey was at the scene. She told WDRB a red car driving recklessly through a construction zone hit several other cars.
Two others injured in the crash were transported by ambulance to the hospital, according to MetroSafe. No information on their conditions has been released.
